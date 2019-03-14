Twin Falls Schools Find A New Way To Help Kids In Need

The Twin Falls School District has found a cool new way to involve the community in helping families and children in need. We already know that there are needs in our schools and some teachers have hosted their own fundraisers to get help for classroom items. This new idea is a way that the community can help easily from their smart phones.

The Twin Falls School District is teaming up with Purposity. This is an app you can download on your phone and be alerted when the school kids have a specific or special need. You can decide to help that specific case or not at that time. What you can do right now to help out is download the Purposity app . TFSD needs 500 people to download the app in the Twin Falls before they are able to begin posting. They are around 400 downloads right now so your download will really help.