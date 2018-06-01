Shoshone Veterinarian Picked as Lincoln County Commissioner

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) The governor of Idaho has chosen a Shoshone veterinarian to replace a Lincoln County commissioner who resigned earlier this year. The office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced the appointment of Dr. Terry Zech to fill the vacancy of Commissioner Cresley McConnell. Zech will fill out the remainder of the term to the end of the year. Three people were nominated by the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee and presented to the governor. Zech earned a bachelor's and master's from Brigham Young University and a veterinary degree from the University of California Davis. He has also served as a board member of the Shoshone School District and operated a movie theater.

I’m excited about the Governor’s appointment and look forward to serving Lincoln County as a commissioner,” Zech said in a prepared statement. “We have some interesting challenges in the future and I am committed to being open to public input and will do my best to earn the public’s trust. I love Lincoln County and want to see us prosper moving forward.