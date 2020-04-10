Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Bring Joy And Donkeys To Residents

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office knows that right now it is hard for people, especially in assisted living and care facilities because they can't have contact with their families. Their resolution? Bringing mini donkeys to their windows so they can share a smile.

Seriously, these things are so adorable! According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, their "newest deputies" Havoc and Ruby Two Shoes decided to make the community smile by going around to facilities and visiting through windows, social distancing safety first.

Deputy Havoc and Deputy Ruby Two Shoes Our two newest deputies along with employees Nancy Howell, Evidence Technician,... Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 9, 2020

KEZJ got a call on Friday morning from an employee of one of the facilities and said that the residents were so thrilled. They thought it was the nicest and one of the coolest things that has happened for them in a long time. It is times like this that we really start to see how blessed we are to have such a fantastic group of people working for our law enforcement teams and public service professionals. How could you not smile at faces like these!

If you want these visitors to come to your facility or you know one that would appreciate it, let the Sheriff's Office know. They said they will make some pit stops with Havor and Ruby Two Shoes where they are requested.