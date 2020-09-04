Twin Falls Target Store To Hold Car Seat Trade-In Event

The Twin Falls Target store is taking part in its annual event that allows people to trade-in their used child car seats for discounts on other store merchandise such as strollers and other baby gear.

Target's annual "Car Seat Trade-In Event" is scheduled to take place September 13 - 26. The process begins by bringing in the old car seat and placing it in one of the trade-in boxes located near the front entrance. A team member in Guest Services can assist you if you have any questions during the process.

You'll want to download the Target app prior to entering the store. The Twin Falls Target is located at 1611 Blue Lakes Blvd North. Open the app and click "extra offers" to locate your coupon. Those who trade-in seats can earn up to 20% off select items.

Since the start of this campaign, more than 14 million pounds of child seats have been recycled in the United States. I wish I had known about this event last year, as we disposed of our son's safety seat after we couldn't find any interested takers.

If you believe that your child's safety seat is improperly installed, click here to read instructions from the Department of Motor Vehicles. Also watch for child safety seat installation events conducted by local law enforcement. There are usually a couple of days set aside each summer for these types of community services.