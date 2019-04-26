Twin Falls Temple—A Great Place to See Flowers in Full Bloom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Spring flowers are blooming and one of the best places to view them locally is at the Twin Falls Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which always keeps its grounds well-groomed, has a lay ministry in which members of the church volunteer their time and talents in many religious capacities. Among the many is helping to keep the grounds neat and welcoming.

Varieties of flowers decorate the temple grounds. Many of the trees that surround and add substance to the property also are in bloom, though a few have yet to bud.

Temples of the church , different than chapels, are accessed only by Latter-day Saints in good standing, but anyone is welcome to visit the peaceful grounds. Temples are an iconic symbol of the church, where marriages and other ceremonies sacred to Latter-day Saints are performed.

The Twin Falls Temple, dedicated in 2008, is one of five operating temples of the church in Idaho. The others include Idaho Falls (1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), and Meridian (2017). A sixth temple is underway in Pocatello.

According to a church statement on March 16, the date of the groundbreaking in Pocatello, the church has 162 operating temples worldwide, with another 40 announced or under construction.