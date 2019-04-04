Twin Falls To Host Fire Station Open House Ahead of Bond Election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will get a chance to tour two Twin Falls fire facilities during an open house this weekend and the following weekend.

The city of Twin Falls says the Fire Station #2 on Falls Avenue and Fire Station #3 on Washington Street South will be open for citizens to tour with off-duty firefighters who will answer questions this weekend and next weekend.

The city will ask voters in May to approve a bond to fund facilities to better meet the needs and mission of the fire department. According to information from the city, the fire stations do not meet a number of requirements such as space, gender, ADA or safety needs.

Fire Station #2, Google Earth

A committee was formed to look at the needs of the three stations and the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) operations at the airport in Twin Falls and a general obligation bond has been proposed for $36,000,000 for 20 years that would cost about $74 per $100,000.

The city is looking to replace and build new stations and possibly add an additional station in the future. You can find more information on citizen committee report and proposal for the May 21 general obligation bond HERE .

The open house for both locations will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April at 635 Falls Avenue and 929 Washington Street South .