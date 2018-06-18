TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls Tonight concerts have been in flux the past couple of years, changing locations while downtown Twin Falls was being redesigned.

Come this Wednesday, June 20, the concerts will have a permanent weekly home during the summer months at the Downtown Commons, across from City Hall at the corner of Maine Avenue and Hansen Street.

Concerts will run 6 to 9 p.m. A number of bands are schedule for the 2018 concerts series, with the Boise-based rock and roll cover band The Generator Saints kicking off the series on Wednesday. But the events are more than just about live music. It’s a way for the community to gather, relax and socialize in an environment that offers activities for all ages.

There also will be activities for kids, food and craft vendors. And while on Main Avenue, you can visit the many different shops and local eateries.

For a list of bands, sponsors and events, check out the concert page here . Concerts are scheduled weekly through Aug. 15.