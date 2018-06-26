Twin Falls Woman Charged with Selling Pills in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls woman is facing felony charges in Blaine County for allegedly peddling prescription drugs. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Joell Elaine Bullock, was arrested for the sale and trafficking of controlled substances on June 21. The Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) set up a confidential informant to buy narcotics from Bullock. Allegedly Bullock sold hydrocodone pills on two different occasions, once on June 21 and another time on March 12, to the informants; the total value of the pills being more than $5,000. Investigators also allege that during the earlier incident her daughter and granddaughter were in the vehicle with her. “Blaine County is no exception to the illegal drug and opioid crisis affecting the nation,” Said Sheriff Steve Harkins in a prepared statement. “We are working hard to keep illegal drugs off the streets and keep our community safe.” On Friday Bullock was arraigned on the two felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and released on a $2,500 bond.