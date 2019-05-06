Twin NASCAR Main Events Highlight Meridian Racing

Courtesy Bill Adams

A near capacity crowd descended on Meridian Speedway Saturday, May 4 where the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds led off main event action with a twenty lap race the first of their two main events. On the green Mark Floyd bolted to the early lead while pandemonium erupted behind him with plenty of contact as the cars were packed tightly together.

Seemingly the only driver able to clear the pack, Meridian, Idaho’s Shelby Stroebel found himself in the top five by lap three and Stroebel wasted no time as he piloted his modified to the top spot and ultimately the victory. Wyatt King followed Stroebel across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe to take a second place finish, while two-time winner Casey Tillman was forced to settle for third.

Next on track were the Coors Super Stocks for their 25 lap feature. Jamo Stephenson was quick out of the blocks and sped to the early lead while contact behind him bunched and jumbled the field. When the contact subsided pre-race favorite Melissa Weaver had navigated her way to third while first race nemesis Daytona Wurtz sat mired in traffic.

Weaver made quick work of Chuck Youngblood’s PBT Auto Sales racer and set to work on Stephenson’s PBT Auto Sales, YMC Heating and Cooling machine. Though outmatched, Stephenson fought hard to keep the top spot for five laps before Weaver finally made the lead pass on a lap six restart.

As Weaver pulled away from the field Wurtz doubled her efforts to make time and pushed hard to dispatch Stephenson from his runner up spot. This battle soured after two laps as contact sent both drivers into a synchronized spin in turns three and four.

Now at the back of the pack Wurtz made a desperate dash forward as the race drew to a close. Though the young racer battled her way back to second Weaver wouldn’t be beat and she claimed the Construction Services and Repair Feature Flag in her Marv’s Tire Service, Dillon Performance Engines racer.

Race two of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds double-header began with Randy Keckley and Mike Davis on the front row. Again the high line was the place to be as Davis shot to the top spot with Joe Thuss in his tire tracks. Thuss moved his Aloha Auto Repair machine to the high groove and dispatched Davis from the lead on lap eight, but was surprised by Josh Jackson who stormed to the lead two laps later.

With Jackson’s Meineke of Caldwell, Jackson Built Racing machine out front the battle for the rest of the top five spots on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard heated up. Wyatt King hauled his Major Tire and Hitch, YMC Mechanical entry to the runner up spot at the race’s halfway point with main event winners Shelby Stroebel and Casey Tillman in hot pursuit. Despite frequent contact as they ducked and dodged through traffic all three racers held onto their machines to finish second, third, and fourth behind Jackson, who coasted to a stop in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle with no brakes.

Crashes will outnumber dashes next Saturday, May 11, as Wendy’s Smash-O-Rama takes over the quarter-mile oval. With a Demolition Derby and world record limo jump attempt from Mr. Dizzy to the World Famous Boat Races, The Beast Jet Dragster, and Fireworks, there’s something for everyone with an appetite for destruction this Saturday. Race fans, we’ve got all the thrills you’re looking for too with the Pepsi Crate Cars and ISRL Sprintcars, Domino’s Legends, Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets, and Firehouse Pub and Grill Bombers. Plus, Clarity Credit Union hosts their first Penny Gold Rush for Kids of the season.