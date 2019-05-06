Tyson Foods Recalls Nearly 12M pounds of Frozen Chicken Strips

(KLIX) – Tyson Foods Inc. said it is recalling nearly 12 million pounds of frozen chicken strips that may contain pieces of metal.

The Rogers, Ark.-based company made the announcement Saturday, explaining the recalled ready-to-eat chicken strips were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

In March the company said it was recalling 69,093 pounds of chicken strips, but says the expanded recall “includes more information and an additional 11,760,424 pounds of product.”

The company said in a statement Saturday that the problem was discovered when the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) “received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products. FSIS is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury.”

It said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone with questions about the recall may contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 866-886-8456.