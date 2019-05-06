PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-Sheriff's officials in Blaine County say a 19-year-old Carey man was killed when his Jeep rolled east of Picabo.

Dakota Pettit, was driving a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on U.S.Highway 20 near the Susie Q Ranch when it left the roadway and traveled along the shoulder briefly, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, then came back onto the road, went into an uncontrolled skid then rolled, landing on the roof.

The sheriff's office says the accident reconstruction investigation determined Pettit attempted a steering correction. Pettit was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Jeep, he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the accident is still under investigation and prompted a warning from the sheriff, “We have seen an increase in serious accidents for this time of year,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins in a prepared statement. “Please remember to drive safely, wear your seat belts and obey all traffic laws.”

Approximate location of crash:

