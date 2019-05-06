Reclaim Idaho Vows to Remove Some Idaho Legislators

If Reclaim Idaho was a football team it would’ve pulled off a major upset. The organization got Proposition 2 on the ballot last November. It called for expanding Medicaid coverage in the state. Many of us believed the ballot measure would go down in flames. Instead, voters overwhelmingly approved the plan (it took 61% of the votes cast on expansion).

Reclaim Idaho’s Executive Director joined Newsradio 1310, KLIX for a discussion of what’s ahead.

Rebecca Schroeder plans to build on the organization’s experience not only collecting signatures but as well as increasing turnout. While she yet isn’t ready to unveil some future plans for 2020, her organization is going to try and remove some legislators in next year’s election.

The people targeted will be members of the House and Senate who attempted this past session to restrict the initiative process.

While Reclaim Idaho isn’t planning a lawsuit to challenge the Medicaid expansion work requirement, she believes others will take state government to court.

