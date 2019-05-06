IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities are searching for a man who fled from police during a traffic stop on Saturday in Idaho Falls.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar Pantoja-Martinez of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger on Lincoln Road near Woodruff Avenue when an Idaho State Police officer initiated a traffic stop a little past 11:30 a.m. on May 4.

Police said when the trooper exited his vehicle to make contact with the driver, the driver fled eastbound on Lincoln Road. As the Charger went through the traffic circle at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Hitt Road, Pantoja-Martinez lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the westbound lane, and struck a Hummer head-on.

The driver of the Hummer, 19-year-old Abril Ramirez-Arteaga was not injured in the crash, police said, but Pantoja-Martinez fled on foot into a nearby field and has not been located.

If anyone has any information about Pantoja-Martinez’s whereabouts, call 208-525-7277.