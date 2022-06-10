Twin Falls Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Verdict

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man charged with first degree murder in the death of a baby back in 2017 was found guilty following a two week trial. According to online court records, on Wednesday a jury found Joshua Molina guilty of murder one and guilty on two charges of injury to a child; he was originally charged with four counts of injury to a child. Molina was charged in 2017 for the death of 20-month-old Lyryck Jean Altom. This is the second time the case has gone to trial. Sentencing is set for August 29. More information to come...

