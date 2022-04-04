Two Ammon Residents Ejected from Pickup Killed

OSGOOD, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people in their 30's were killed early Sunday morning near Osgood when their pickup crashed into a canal. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to reports of a Ford pickup that ended up in a canal a little after 7 a.m. on N 3145 East. The pickup had been traveling River Road when it left the roadway and crashed into the canal, becoming submerged. IPS said a 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman hadn't been wearing seat belts and were ejected from the pickup. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts EMS, and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to assist with the crash.

