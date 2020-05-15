Two Fires Damage Homes in Twin Falls County This Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to two fires this week in Twin Falls County, one home was completely consumed by the a blaze the other a kitchen fire.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, May 13, a home on Snake River Mesa Road near Buhl was fully engulfed by flames when Buhl Fire crews responded at around 2:21 a.m.

The sheriff's office said in a brief statement the family was able to get out of the house unhurt. The blaze caused a brush fire which threatened a nearby home that was briefly evacuated. Filer Fire, Wendell Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies assisted with the call.

Then on the morning of May 14, the Rock Creek Fire Department and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at a home on 3900 E and 3200 N. The sheriff's office said someone that had passed by the home reported the fire, no one had been home at the time.