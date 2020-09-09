Two Hospitalized Following Crash in Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized when their pickup was hit rear-ended by another pickup pulling a horse trailer near Carey.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Sherie Taylor, 51, of Carey, and her passenger had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries when the 2016 Chevrolet pickup was hit the pickup pulling a trailer with three horses in it on Sept. 2.

Taylor had been stopped Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 93 at Durfee Road at a construction zone when Clayton Nielson, 78, of Kimberly, struck her in his 1994 Chevrolet pickup; Nielson was not seriously injured and refused medical transport. The horses in the trailer were not injured. The sheriff's office said citations are pending.