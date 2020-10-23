Two People Found Dead in Bellevue Coffee Shop

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating what they believe may be a murder suicide at a coffee shop in Bellevue Thursday evening. According to Idaho State Police, officers were called to the shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street a little after 8 p.m. and found two bodies, one woman and man dead.

Detectives said in a statement that the two people were well known to one another. The detectives are working with the Blaine County Coroner on the investigation. The name of the victim will be released once family has been notified.

According to Google maps, the only coffee shop listed on the 100 block of Main Street in Bellevue is the Coffee Corner Café.