HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX) – Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash east of Hazelton.

The rollover, which was reported a little after 10:30 a.m., happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84, near milepost 197.

Ann B. Hale, 46, of American Falls was driving westbound on I-84 when she drove off the road and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll, according to Idaho State Police. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

Hale and a juvenile passenger were both wearing their seat belts, police said. They were both taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

The lanes were blocked for about 90 minutes while crews worked the scene.