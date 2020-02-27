Two people severely burned in Pocatello mobile home fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say two people were badly burned and at least one dog died in a mobile home fire in Pocatello.

The fire was reported Tuesday evening, the Idaho State Journal reported.

The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire was accidentally started by one of the two residents of the home, who was smoking in bed. The man and the woman were both able to escape the home, but not before they sustained severe burns. Both were hospitalized, and both were listed in critical condition Wednesday evening. Their names were not released.

The pair had two pet dogs that were inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters found the body of one of the dogs and believe the second dog also likely died. The mobile home is considered a total loss.