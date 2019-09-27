Don’t Ban Vaping But Instead Reject Legal Marijuana

A couple of weeks ago a law enforcer told me legalized medical marijuana is simply legalized recreational marijuana. In other words, the drug will end up in the hands of people who don’t have medical conditions. If you’re wondering how this could happen, look at the teenagers suffering from vaping related issues. Vaping products are for adults and, yet. Minors get their hands on them. Just like cigarettes and alcohol.

Many liberals who support legalized drugs are the same people who say it’s about the children when it comes to gun control. Let’s see them apply the same measure to marijuana.

The libertarians argue kids already get their hands on marijuana and it’s true, although. If you look at states where recreational ganja is legal you’ll see a massive increase in teen use. The medical literature suggests (I’ve written about this before) the highly potent pot of today can harm brain development in young people.

The vaping hysteria is misplaced. It’s going to harm legitimate vaping businesses, many of which opened to help wean adults from cigarettes. As bad as vaping is for kids getting their hands on the vaping pods, marijuana is a much bigger concern. States where it’s legal are hypocritical if vaping is outlawed but weed remains fine.

One Idaho State Legislator has been researching the terrible toll from toking. He’s visited states where dope is legal. You can see his warning by clicking here.

Government has few roles according to federal and state constitutions, but public health is one area where government plays an important part. Ever since the plagues of ancient times there have been attempts to find political solutions. Influenza outbreaks, traffic regulation and controlled substances all involve legitimate rolls for government. “Because I want to,” isn’t a legitimate argument on your part. Many liberals who support legalized drugs are the same people who say it’s about the children when it comes to gun control. Let’s see them apply the same measure to marijuana.

Idaho voters may be asked to approve medical marijuana in just 14 months.