(KLIX) – If you’re having trouble kicking the tobacco and nicotine habit, local public health folks may be able to help.

The first step for you is to remember the date.

South Central Public Health District will hold a class on Sept. 26 aimed to help people get over their nicotine and tobacco addictions. The message from the health district is, “It’s never too late to quit.”

No matter how difficult it is to overcome these addictions, there is help. There is hope.

The class, a Freedom From Smoking program that was developed more than three decades ago by the American Lung Association, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Gooding Public Library.

What's more, the class is free.

“Our classes are designed to help people overcome their addiction and take control of their health,” Cody Orchard, the district’s health education specialist, said in a statement.

He said the class is only a place to start, but if someone can't make the class there is still hope. Orchard said "if you want to quit and can’t make it to a class, call 208-737-5968 and we will work around your schedule.”

The class also will address vaping and chewing tobacco.

More than 44,000 people die every year from smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also said that some 8.6 million people live with serious illnesses because of tobacco, including smokeless tobacco.

If you need help quitting the nicotine and tobacco habit, mark your calendars for Sept. 26. For additional information, visit the health district online or call the number that Orchard mentioned: 208-737-5968.