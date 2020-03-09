U.S. Bigfoot Organization To Expand Search With Calif Drone Maker

A North American Bigfoot intelligence organization founded in 1995 that handles reported sightings has partnered with a drone making company out of California in an effort to expand the search for Sasquatch.

The National Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) is teaming with California-based drone manufacturer, Dronefly, to begin further U.S. exploration into Bigfoot sightings. The BFRO is the main agency that archives sightings in the United States and Canada, media articles, and findings from expeditions led by Bigfoot research teams throughout North America.

In a March 3, 2020, update to the BFRO's twitter page, the organization announced the partnership with Dronefly, which is based in Chatsworth, California. The company manufactures, repairs and offers online trainings in drone use. Dronefly also partners with Enterprise UAS, which provides support services for the company.

The mission of the partnership between Dronefly and the National Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization is to build a "system that can scan large areas and count warm-blooded animals," using high-resolution, thermal cameras fixed on drones programmed to scan areas where Bigfoot sightings are commonly reported.

There continues to be a large number of sightings of the giant, bipedal, ape-like creature in North America annually. The BFRO has a link on its website for those who believe they have seen the creature, and encourage people to share their experience. For information on team-led expeditions in North America, click here.

This partnership between the California drone maker and the Bigfoot reporting agency is a new development, so further updates can be expected in the coming months.