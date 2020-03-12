U.S. Food Writer Lists South Idaho Spot As Best Chinese In State

I'm a huge fan of Chinese food for starters. So, I was pleased to read recently that perhaps the best spot for this style of cuisine in the state of Idaho is just a two hour drive from Twin Falls.

Extra spicy, Kung Pao Chicken, is my go-to choice when dining in, or out, for Chinese food. It's also what my wife and I eat every year on our wedding anniversary. The flavor and spiciness is what keeps bringing me back. I'm also a big fan of Shrimp Lo Mein.

A recent story written by a staffer at MSN Lifestyle featured the best Chinese restaurants in the country, broken down state by state. The restaurant selected as best in Idaho is located two hours northeast of Twin Falls. Apparently, Happy Chinese Restaurant, in Idaho Falls, is worth the trip. It's located at 504 Shoup Avenue, and they are open Monday through Saturday.

Happy Chinese offers your standard menu favorites, such as Sweet & Sour Pork, General Tso's Chicken, Broccoli Chicken and Sesame Beef, and they offer a downloadable menu and delivery within five miles. I would certainly drive the 160 miles to check this place out; they are even located within a stone's throw from the Snake River.

There are two locations in Idaho Falls. The other restaurant is on 17th Street.