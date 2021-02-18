U.S. Margarita Day Coming; See How To Make An Idaho Party Batch

The national celebration of the process of mixing ice, Tequila, various juices or liqueurs and salt is coming. Thanks to an Idaho amateur mixologist, you're about to find out how to make a version of the refreshing, festive drink for which I speak of, when entertaining a large group of your Gem State pals.

We actually have a reason to look forward to a Monday Idaho. National Margarita Day will be here on February 22, and that means we kick next week off in style.

Whether you use fancy glassware or mason jars, a margarita is tasty no matter what vessel it's served in. We drink margaritas quite often in the summer months. A bartender friend of ours who accompanies us on camping trips makes her signature jalapeno margaritas, and it's a great way to begin a day in the Sawtooth Mountains.

A YouTube video from a couple of years ago, titled "Idaho's Birthday Party Margaritas" is a reminder of how making margaritas for a large group of people is really done. Mint, orange, lemon and lime are added to this tasty batch. It's quite a creative recipe really.

My favorite is the Peach Margarita. While I prefer them blended, on the rocks is just fine. If you want to know the proper way to make a great one, I've shared another video that walks you through it.

The website Only In Your State featured the city of Pocatello in a story from 2019, and highlighted some of the best places to check out if you're going to be in the area come Monday. Of course, Twin Falls is no stranger to great margaritas. If you are having difficulty deciding where you'd like to go on Monday, this 2018 story from my coworker Courtney might help you out.

