New businesses are popping up every month. Sometimes they are popping up even weekly or daily, and while prices on everything seem to be high, new businesses continue to be starting everywhere you look. With so many stores having closed or reduced their number of locations, it has opened the door for others to try and start their dreams. Twin Falls has seen a bunch of places leave, but also a bunch of new places come in, and it isn't only happening in Twin. All across the country, new businesses are launching, but where are the best places to start a new business in the United States?

The Best Cities to Start a New Business

Credit: Brent Pace on Unsplash

Recently, WalletHub released an article ranking the best cities in the United States to start a new business, and our neighbors to the south, Salt Lake City was ranked the best city to start a business. Orlando was second, with Atlanta ranking third. The way that these rankings were decided was based on professional opportunities and quality of life. While Salt Lake City wasn't number one in either category, its cumulative score was the best. The list ranked 182 cities, with North Las Vegas being the worst, just ahead of Shreveport and New York City.

Is Boise a Good City to Start a Business?

Credit: Click Sluice on Unsplash

With a city so close to Twin being ranked the best place to start a business, it makes you wonder where the instate cities fall on the list. Boise ranked as the sixth-best city to start a business, barely missing the top five. Boise ranked seventh in professional opportunities and seventeenth in quality of life. The only other Idaho city to make the list was Nampa, which came in at 60. It ranked 25 in professional opportunities and 136 in quality of life. For those wondering, Miami was number one in professional opportunities, and oddly, Madison, Wisconsin was number one for quality of life.

If you are someone that is looking to start a new business or you know someone that is looking to start one, it seems like you are in the right place. Between Salt Lake City and Boise, you are near two of the best cities to start a new business. Add in Nampa, and you have three of the top 60 within driving distance. To see the full list you can click on the link above. If you are thinking of starting a new business, chase your ambitions and take advantage of where you are located.

