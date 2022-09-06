UPDATE: What is being called the Powerline Fire picked back up later Tuesday evening. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 93 between the Perrine Bridge and interstate interchange for some time. The blaze also slowed traffic on the interstate. BLM estimated the fire at around 1,400 acres. At around 6 p.m. BLM said the forward progression of the fire had stopped and containment lines were set. Later winds did cause fire activity to pick up and move towards the highway. Containment estimations had to be pushed back to around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with full control expected Wednesday afternoon. People have been asked to avoid the area and watch for equipment and fire crews along U.S. 93. The cause of the Powerline Fire is under investigation.



Bureau of Land Management Bureau of Land Management loading...

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke could be seen northeast of Twin Falls around mid-day Tuesday. Images shared with KLIX News Radio show dark clouds of smoke coming out what appears to be a desert area near the U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 interchange. The fire appeared to be burning along the interstate according to some eyewitnesses. 511.idaho.gov shows traffic slowing just east of the interchange in the eastbound lanes. More information to come...

Idaho Transportation Department Idaho Transportation Department loading...