University of Idaho Graduate Named 19th President

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new president of the University of Idaho has been named and is no stranger to the institution or the town its in. The Idaho State Board of Education has announced the appointment of C.Scoot Green as the University of Idaho president for at least the next three years. “Mr. Green is a Vandal to the core,” State Board Member and U of I President Screening Committee Chair Emma Atchley said.

“He’s a proven leader and manager and is highly respected in business circles worldwide. The Board believes he brings unique skills and he has demonstrated to us a passion and a personal commitment to the University of Idaho that will be transformative for the institution, its students, faculty, staff, alumni, the people of Moscow and the State of Idaho.” Green is a graduate of the university and a native of Moscow, as well as a fourth-generation Idahoan, according to information from the board.

Green is the current Global Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Hogan Lovells, a global law firm. Green is a 1984 graduate from the University of Idaho with a bachelor's in accounting, plus he holds a MBA from Harvard University. Green's will start as president on July 1, and will be paid annually a salary of $420,000.