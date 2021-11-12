Unleaded Regular Reaches $4.20 a Gallon in Southern Idaho

A woman sent me a picture this morning from Eden. Unleaded regular clocked in at 4.19.9 a gallon. Since we don’t carry penny splitters in our trunks, this is essentially 4.20 a gallon. Diesel is routinely over 4.00 dollars a gallon. I saw the diesel price in Jerome and a member of my audience says he’s got the same in Pocatello.

When does it end? How high is the ceiling?

The guy in Jerome believes he’ll need to quit his job and take something at a much lower pay near home. People shouldn’t have to make this choice.

Idaho Prices Are 8th Highest in America

Idaho is in the top ten when it comes to the price of gasoline nationwide. Click here and you’ll see what I’m talking about. A two-cent increase would move us from number eight on the list to sixth. Nine of the top 10 are western states. Idaho is one of the few solidly Republican states in the top ten. A writer this morning told me about filling up a pickup truck yesterday. Guess what it cost? 123 dollars. A writer from Jerome fills up three times a week because of a long round trip between work and home. The guy in Jerome believes he’ll need to quit his job and take something at a much lower pay near home. People shouldn’t have to make this choice.

Liberals are Deflecting Blame

I saw a California Democrat on TV this week. He blamed price gouging on the part of greedy energy companies. Others in his party cite pent-up demand from the lockdowns of 2020. This is called deflection. The Democrat in the White House wiped out a massive oil pipeline project on his first day on the job. He continues to mess with oil and natural gas companies. Domestic production is down only a year after America became an oil exporter for the first time in half a century.

Democrats have a choice. Continue appeasing a tiny minority on the American left or get ready for what could be the worst electoral shellacking since the early 1930s.

