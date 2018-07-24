Upcoming Classes Aim to Help Tobacco Users Kick the Habit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Several Magic and Wood River valley organizations are teaming to help tobacco users kick the habit.

South Central Public Health District will partner with The Wellness Tree Community Clinic, Shoshone Family Medical Center, Cassia Regional Medical Center, and St. Luke’s Wood River to offer the new set of Freedom From Smoking classes.

“Our classes are designed to help people overcome their tobacco addiction and take control of their health,” Cody Orchard, health education specialist, said in a news release by the health district on Tuesday. “These classes are just a start, if you want to quit and can’t make it to a class call (208) 737-5968 and we will work around your schedule.”

The free classes begin Aug. 1 at several locations.

Cassia Regional Medical Center

1501 Highland Ave., Burley

Located in the Evergreen room, next to cafeteria

Tuesdays, Aug. 7–Sept. 4

11 a.m. to Noon

1501 Highland Ave., Burley Located in the Evergreen room, next to cafeteria Tuesdays, Aug. 7–Sept. 4 11 a.m. to Noon Shoshone Family Medical Center

113 S Apple St., Shoshone

Wednesdays, Aug. 15– Sept. 12

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

113 S Apple St., Shoshone Wednesdays, Aug. 15– Sept. 12 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wellness Tree Community Clinic

173 Martin St., Twin Falls

Wednesdays, Aug. 15– Sept. 12

2 to 3 p.m.

173 Martin St., Twin Falls Wednesdays, Aug. 15– Sept. 12 2 to 3 p.m. South Central Public Health District

1020 Washington St. North, Twin Falls

Thursdays, Aug. 30–Sept. 27

1020 Washington St. North, Twin Falls Thursdays, Aug. 30–Sept. 27 St Luke’s Wood River Hailey Clinic

1450 Aviation Drive, Hailey

Located in Carbonate 2 Room, basement level

Tuesdays, Oct. 2– Oct. 30

5 to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a class, visit the public health district online or call 208-737-5968.