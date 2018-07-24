Upcoming Classes Aim to Help Tobacco Users Kick the Habit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Several Magic and Wood River valley organizations are teaming to help tobacco users kick the habit.
South Central Public Health District will partner with The Wellness Tree Community Clinic, Shoshone Family Medical Center, Cassia Regional Medical Center, and St. Luke’s Wood River to offer the new set of Freedom From Smoking classes.
“Our classes are designed to help people overcome their tobacco addiction and take control of their health,” Cody Orchard, health education specialist, said in a news release by the health district on Tuesday. “These classes are just a start, if you want to quit and can’t make it to a class call (208) 737-5968 and we will work around your schedule.”
The free classes begin Aug. 1 at several locations.
- Cassia Regional Medical Center
1501 Highland Ave., Burley
Located in the Evergreen room, next to cafeteria
Tuesdays, Aug. 7–Sept. 4
11 a.m. to Noon
- Shoshone Family Medical Center
113 S Apple St., Shoshone
Wednesdays, Aug. 15– Sept. 12
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Wellness Tree Community Clinic
173 Martin St., Twin Falls
Wednesdays, Aug. 15– Sept. 12
2 to 3 p.m.
- South Central Public Health District
1020 Washington St. North, Twin Falls
Thursdays, Aug. 30–Sept. 27
- St Luke’s Wood River Hailey Clinic
1450 Aviation Drive, Hailey
Located in Carbonate 2 Room, basement level
Tuesdays, Oct. 2– Oct. 30
5 to 6 p.m.
For more information or to schedule a class, visit the public health district online or call 208-737-5968.