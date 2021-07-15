UPDATE: Howell Fire Near Albion

ALBION, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire managers expect to have a fire burning near Albion to be under control by June 17. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the Howell Fire is burning mainly in timber and brush on the Minidoka Ranger District about four miles east of the Pomerelle ski area. The human cause fire was first reported Wednesday afternoon in Howell Canyon. Containment of the fire was expected this evening as A Type 3 Incident Management Team took control of operations. Fire crews focused their efforts on Connor Ridge protecting structures and logging operations. The Howell Canyon Road remains closed to the public for their safety.

Get our free mobile app