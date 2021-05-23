18-year-old, Two Juveniles Hospitalized in Rollover Near Albion

ALBION, Idaho-(KLIX) An 18-year-old Burley driver and two juveniles had to be hospitalized following a rollover near Albion Saturday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 6:27 a.m. Mia Martinez had been driving a 2004 Mini Cooper on Idaho Highway 77 when she went off the road and rolled.

Martinez and two juvenile passengers were taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley in a private vehicle.