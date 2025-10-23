How is an old, worn-out canal in upstate New York related to Idaho? On Sunday, the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's opening is being celebrated. The work was completed under budget and on schedule, without any assistance from the federal government. The work was completed without power tools, and some 2,500 Irish immigrants had the dirtiest jobs, including one named Colley, who bequeathed me a last name.
Joseph Smith Found Clinton's Ditch Useful
The canal opened up the west, or what was known as the west at the time, and revolutionized commerce in the young United States. It also coincided with a religious revival that was sweeping the region, and that quickly spread along the canal route. A young man from Fayette, New York, named Joseph Smith, had a revelation, and it spread like wildfire through canal towns, including one small outpost named Port Byron, the home of a man named Brigham Young. I worked with one of his relatives in the late 1980s. She still lived in Port Byron.
Today, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is worldwide, but its firmest ground is Utah, Nevada, and Idaho. Without the canal, it may have gone in a different geographical direction.
I Learned to Skate Because of the Canal
As a side note, my hometown had a small feeder canal and a lake as a reservoir, which, when constructed, was the largest man-made lake in North America. The old canal was nothing but a mosquito breeding ground when I was a kid, but it froze in winter and was great for skating.
Our elementary school choirs were taught a song about the project, which you can watch below.
"Erie Canal Snapshot" A Look At 5 Pretty Canal Towns
The Erie Canal is our very own treasure. For miles and miles from Albany to Buffalo, this magical waterway plays hosts to many small "canal towns" along its way. This gallery looks at five of them (we will do other galleries featuring more towns, until we have covered them all).
Identified as "ports" and "fords," many of these villages have seen their better days when referencing their canal boom times. But even today, these places welcome thousands of visitors a year for fun and exploring. Each one of these, and the others, has a lot to offer and we highly recommend that our readers give them a shot when out on the road!
Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio