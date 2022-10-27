PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah man is set to be extradited to Idaho for a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 25-year-old bicyclist earlier this month. According to Idaho State Police, 33-year-old Christopher James Ward of Smithfield, is in custody in Cache County, Utah on an Idaho warrant for leaving the scene of an injury crash and felony concealment of evidence from an October 16, crash in Franklin County. Ward allegedly struck the man on a bicycle on S. State Street and 4800 S. near Preston. The bicyclist had to be flown to hospital and has since been moved to a Utah in critical condition. ISP investigators determined the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta that had extensive front end damage. Troopers reached out to the public to help locate and identify the suspect with success. ISP said it received several tips which resulted in the arrest of Ward. The Preston Police Department, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Smithfield Police Department helped with the investigation.

Get our free mobile app