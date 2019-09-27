Eastern Idaho Woman Sentenced for Two Counts of Forgery

(KLIX) – The manager of a conservation district in eastern Idaho was sentenced this week for forgery.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said that Lyla A. Dettmer, 53, of Franklin County, who was the manager of the Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District, was sentenced on Thursday after a jury convicted her of two counts of forgery in July.

Dettmer received concurrent four-year sentences, according to information from Wasden’s office, but the court then suspended the sentences and placed Dettmer on three years’ probation.

Wasden said that an investigation revealed that Dettmer, while working in her role as the conservation district’s manager, made a series of filings in order to receive matching funds from the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission. During that process, she forged signatures on supporting documents later submitted to the state commission.

Besides her probationary sentence, Dettmer also must serve 45 days in jail, which can be served as house arrest; and she must pay a $400 fine and court costs. The judge reserved the right to impose restitution at a later date, Wasden said.