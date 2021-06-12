ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-A young Utah woman ejected from an SUV Friday afternoon near St. Anthony has died at a hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, 22-year-old Faith Jensen passed away early Saturday morning at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jensen, from Alpine, had been a passenger in a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV when the driver, Gwendolyn Wasden, 21, of Provo, Utah had attempted to pass another car on U.S Highway 20, overcorrected and lost control then rolled on Friday afternoon. Jensen was ejected from the SUV, she had been the only one not wearing a seat belt, according to ISP.

Another passenger, Ann Lee, 23, of Federal Heights, Colorado was flown Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and then later transferred to University of Utah Hospital. The driver and another passenger were treated at the scene. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office, St. Anthony Police Department and a warden with Idaho Department of Fish and Game assisted with the crash. Part of the highway was blocked for three hours.