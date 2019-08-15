Vehicle Fire Causes Traffic Delay in Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Fire Department and Police Department were called to a vehicle fire at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, August 15.

The incident happened near Wirsching Avenue and Washington Street and the fire was put out by 9:35 a.m.

Police say the older couple who owns the vehicle called in the fire.

A person with Twin Falls dispatch says they're still trying to determine the cause of the pickup truck fire.

Police say the Fire Department was able to keep the fire contained.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.