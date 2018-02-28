Vehicle Plunges into River South of Banks

UPDATE: A 25-year-old Boise man died Wednesday after crashing into a river off State Highway 55 south of Banks, according to Idaho State Police.

Alex A. Bunch, 25, was driving a 2006 Kia Spectra northbound on State Highway 55 at approximately milepost 75.5. Bunch drove left of the center line through the southbound lanes before going off the west side of the road, down an embankment, and into the river.

Bunch was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. This crash is being investigated.

Original story

BANKS, Idaho (KLIX) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash that has left one vehicle in a river about two miles south of Banks.

The crash happened at milepost 75 on State Highway 55, according to Idaho State Police, and there are reports of injuries.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.