Vehicle Sinks in Soil Near Idaho’s Salmon Falls Dam

You may not see water on the soil but driving to your favorite fishing hole could be a hazard. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call very early Thursday morning. Some people had decided to go fishing near Salmon Dam. West of the dam and seven miles north of the Nevada state line. The family decided to park near the water. Then their vehicle began to sink. Enough so they couldn’t get it to move.

Water lines have dropped throughout the region and at reservoirs. In many places the exposed ground looks solid. Getting a tow truck to the scene won’t often help because the truck will sink.

Last winter, a family from out of state was sightseeing near Rogerson. The family van became stuck in mud. It had to be abandoned. They attempted to walk to the main road in snow and soft ground. Luckily, they were spotted by a helicopter and rescued from some life threatening elements. The van remained stuck for months.

On some ocean beaches, drivers are required to reduce tire pressure before driving on the sand for fishing. Still, the sand is often quite compact. Our soil is often of a much lighter quality. Almost a powder. A 3,000 pound vehicle can sink quickly and if there is still a layer of mud beneath the powder, it may quickly set up like concrete.

Before driving on the newly exposed beach, it might be a good idea to ask others what the ground is like. Otherwise, your truck, car or SUV may become a longstanding monument to drought conditions.