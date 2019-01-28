Video Of Shoshone Police Getting Taser Certified Is A Must Watch

Did you know that police officers have to be tasered and pepper sprayed in order to be certified to use those devices? Shoshone police recorded their officers being tasered and it gives us a whole new level of respect for those in blue.

Seriously though, this looks incredibly painful and draining. Sure it is in a controlled environment and these officers are also around others who are trained in the field, but it isn't like most people are jumping in line to get electrocuted. Well except Chief Smith's wife apparently.

WARNING: Strong language!

Admittedly I would probably say some colorful words while getting tasered as well. These officers not only put their lives on the line every day but they voluntarily get tasered to make sure they can protect us! If this doesn't give you another level or respect for these officers we aren't sure what will.

It looks incredibly painful. No thank you.