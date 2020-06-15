VIDEO: Take A Look At Southern Idaho’s Hummingbird Trail

If you're looking for a great way to spend an afternoon in the South Hills that doesn't require hauling dirt bikes, kayaks or other recreational toys, a quiet stroll across the grounds of an area bird sanctuary might offer a uniquely alluring sense of gratification.

I have yet to make a run to the South Hills of Idaho to visit Hummingbird Trail, which is located south of Bostetter Campgrounds, a popular area for hikers. Access to this part of the South Hills is tougher to get to in the cold months, but once conditions improve, it makes for an easy drive that's just a little more than an hour south of Twin Falls.

A short video uploaded to YouTube on June 14, 2020, takes viewers on a leisurely stroll down one of the trails through the popular Hummingbird spot, in which a small portion of Pine Trees provide shade for visitors. A nearby creek also makes for a nice spot to sit and relax for a spell. The sanctuary is maintained in large part by volunteers and area residents, who help keep the 30 or so feeders seen hanging throughout the surrounding trees full.

Magic Mountain Road leads to the sanctuary, which runs parallel to Shoshone Creek, and is part of the Sawtooth National Forrest. The video makes me want to pack a sandwich and chair, and hike around the area for a few hours.