WA Governor Says Idaho Should Use ‘Common Sense’ In Covid Fight

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has been completely transparent when it comes to his thoughts on surging Covid-19 cases in the state of Idaho. He has asked Idaho government officials to use "common sense measures" to slow down the rate at which the virus is spreading.

Statewide, Idaho reported nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (September 21), according to the latest numbers from coronavirus.idaho.gov. The virus has caused more than 2,600 state deaths since the pandemic began more than 18 months ago. Idaho is currently in the Stage 4 Stay Healthy Guidelines Covid-19 protocol.

During a press conference last week, Governor Inslee expressed his frustration over the increasing number of Idaho patients "clogging up" Washington hospitals. Spokane area hospitals accept some Idaho health insurance plans, so many Gem State patients have traveled out-of-state for treatment and care.

Inslee made the comments regarding Idaho's health situation during a September 17 press conference on the virus. He also stated he was "disappointed" with the way Idaho Governor Brad Little has handled the crisis. The Washington governor said cancer patients in the state are taking a back seat to the Idaho Coronavirus inflicted.

At the start of September, the United States was averaging roughly 1,500 deaths a day from the new variant, according to data shared by the Washington Post. Some Idaho learning institutions are allowing parents to home school their children, despite the majority of state students returning to the classroom back in August. Covid-19 cases are up in younger kids as well, with the Twin Falls School District reporting more than 300 positive tests since the school year began five weeks ago.

