I've heard that crime rates go down when it is cold outside because criminals may be dumb but not dumb enough to go outside in frigid cold. Kids on the other hand are dumb enough to go out in the cold.

Since it was a slow crime day over in Washington, the Police officers decided to have a little fun battle with some local kids who had laid claim to a snow-covered park. The cops were outnumbered and out snowballed and the kids came out victorious in the snowball fight.

How cool do you think this was for the kids? They got to play in the snow and be part of a play fight with real cops using a shield and SWAT formations!

I know that our police officers can't always be this fun since crime isn't a fun thing to deal with, but when they can have fun and spend time with kids like this. I know it makes a good impact on the community.