Watch The Witchy Trio At Twin Falls Library Interactive Movie Night

This Friday, October 15th you can see an interactive screening of a Halloween classic. The Twin Falls Parking Lot Cinema returns with one of my favorite movies of all time. The best part is you can interact with others and get pictures throughout the night of the show.

When and where is the Parking Lot Cinema

The parking lot cinema will be at the Twin Falls Public Library on Friday, October 15th. The gates open at 7 pm and the movie starts at 7:30 pm. All events at the Twin Falls Public Library are free.

How is it interactive?

According to the Twin Falls Public Library there will be interactive prompts on the screen for you to follow along. Plus, if you or the kids show up in costume they can get their pictures taken with the three sisters.

What movie is showing?

The Twin Falls Public Library can't officially say, but based on everything they have shown us, it has to be Hocus Pocus, one of the best Halloween movies of all time. I have no idea what kind of interactive prompts there are going to be but I really hope that I can take a picture with Mary and her vacuum. And if there isn't a Binx the cat or a Billy with his mouth sown shut I am going to be severely disappointed.

For those like me who have been waiting for a sequel to Hocus Pocus for years, it looks like we will finally get the sequel in fall of 2022, barring any further complications with the filming.

