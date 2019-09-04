We Could All Use This ‘Prayer For Hurricane Season’

So far this Hurricane Season, Acadiana has been spared from a serious storm or a hurricane. As we all watch the devastation Hurricane Dorian is leaving in its wake, it's a probably a good time to recite this "Prayer For Hurricane Season".

The below "Prayer For Hurricane Season" was written by Bishop Schexnayder of Lafayette after Hurricane Anthony hit Louisiana in 1957.

Hurricane Season 2019 ends November 30, so keep this handy.

"O God, Master of this passing world, hear the humble voices of your children. The Sea of Galilee obeyed your order and returned to its former quietude. You are still the Master of the land and sea. We live in the shadow of a danger over which we have no control: the Gulf, like a provoked and angry giant, can awake from its seeming lethargy, and overstep its conventional boundaries, invade our land and spread chaos and disaster.

During this hurricane season, we turn to You, O loving Father. Spare us from past tragedies whose memories are still so vivid and whose wounds seem to refuse to heal with the passing of time. O Virgin, Star of the Sea, Our Beloved Mother, we ask you to plead with your Son on our behalf, so that spared from the calamities common to this area and animated with a true spirit of gratitude, we will walk in the footsteps of your Divine Son to reach the heavenly Jerusalem where a stormless eternity awaits us. Amen."