Well Owner Workshop Planned in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) — Magic Valley well owners can attend a free workshop that is planned for early April.

The Rural Community Assistance Corp., along with South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, will host the well-owner workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on April 6 at the health district office in Twin Falls, 1020 Washington St. North.

The event will be open to all home owners with individual wells and septic systems, according to information by the health district, and will provide information about water quality, sampling and treatment, well systems, geology, water supply aquifers and onsite septic system operations and maintenance.

Instructors will offer tips on how to troubleshoot common problems with well and septic systems. Those who plan on attending are invited to bring water samples for free nitrate testing, the health district said.

Registration is limited and slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for more information or to register.