Wendell ID Fire Hydrants Vandalized; Police Seeking Witnesses

A number of fire hydrants in the city of Wendell were vandalized in the early morning hours of June 24. The Gooding Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying those responsible.

A staffer with the city of Wendell shared information on Facebook at 7 A.M. this morning regarding at least three area fire hydrants that were tampered with. Water was released from multiple hydrants sometime between midnight and 1 A.M. Thursday, according to an area volunteer firefighter.

A call into city officials at 1 P.M. this afternoon confirmed the vandalism. A staffer told me police are focusing attention on the matter, and are inviting any public leads.

Water was shut off in the area briefly this morning as city personnel responded. The Gooding Police Department is investigating the matter. If you witnessed anyone tampering with hydrants in the area, or know the individual(s) responsible, please contact the Gooding Police Department, at 208-324-1911.

Idaho Missing