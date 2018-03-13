Wendell Man Involved in Fatal Crash Near Fort Hall

FORTHALL, Idaho (KLIX) One woman was killed and another person taken to the hospital after a crash near Fort Hall on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon. Rosemary Harding, age 62, was driving a Nissan sedan headed south when she made an abrupt lane change and was rear ended by a Volvo commercial truck driven by Fernando Soares, age 34, of Wendell, according to Idaho State Police. Harding's car went off the road and into the median where Harding was ejected and died from her injuries. The passenger in the car, Dean Harding, age 27, of Blackfoot, had to be taken to a hospital in Pocatello. Part of the interstate was blocked off for four hours.