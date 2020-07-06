Wendell’s L & L Classic Auto a Dream Job for Many

Just the scrap alone I’d guess is worth a small fortune. L & L Classic Auto outside Wendell has a for sale sign posted once more. I’m told you’d need very deep pockets if it’s your dream to own what we used to call a “junkyard”. “Salvage” is a much more appropriate word. Especially when it comes to collectors. If you need a part, this is likely the place you’d start with an antique or classic car. Keep in mind, there are parts available as well for all sorts of other products.

There aren’t many people any longer replacing much more than their own windshield wipers!

Before auto parts stores started selling expensive after market accessories (I used to have after market mufflers fail in under two years!) we used to buy replacements at salvage yards. There was a guy named Mr. Torpey in my hometown. One of his sons was in my grade at school. If you needed a part, you drove out to the yard. He didn’t need to look at a chart. “Follow me,” he would say. We’d wander out into the field and pull the part. At the time I was keeping a ’71 Impala on the road with tape and twine!

“Ten bucks,” he would reply when I’d ask him what I owed him. He also owned a pizza shop and pretty much had my business cornered when I was a teenager.

I’d take the part home and my dad would help me install it and that’s where this story pretty much ends. There aren’t many people any longer replacing much more than their own windshield wipers! Today, you need a mechanic with the skill set of a heart specialist and, yet. A great many friends would like to buy the salvage yard. They told me so on Facebook. They just don’t have the money.