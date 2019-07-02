What Happened To Twin Falls Fast Food Play Places?

I don't have children, but I know one of my favorite things to do as a kid was go and play at fast food restaurants while I waited for my food. A few coworkers and I were talking and it got me wondering. What happened to them all?

As far as we can recall, there are only three Twin Falls fast food restaurants with play places in them for kids. If we are missing some please, let us know. Arctic Circle apparently has a huge play place for kids. McDonald's on Blue Lakes and Heyburn has a play place. I know a lot of people were upset when they tore down the outdoor play set at that one.

Finally there is Chick-Fil-A, but that one I have been told is super tiny. When I was a kid if there wasn't a play place in a fast food restaurant we weren't going. They were everywhere. Now, we do have a ton of parks and a play area in the Magic Valley Mall which helps. But are these play places a thing of the past? Why are they disappearing?